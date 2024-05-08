Watch Odell Beckham Jr. send special message to Dolphins fans after signing
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. had some words for Miami Dolphins fans as he entered the training facility to sign his contract, and they are perfect. After flirting with OBJ for about a month and then sitting out waiting for the draft to be over, the Dolphins finally got the WR they wanted since the owner's meetings.
It was recently announced that OBJ was joining the Dolphins. Things were then made official, which is something countless people all over South Florida are still celebrating. The Dolphins got people even more fired up with the clip below, which includes Beckham letting the Miami faithful know how he's feeling:
Dolphins fans will get their fist peek of Odell Beckham Jr. when Miami starts OTAs
Beckham got his first look at the Dolphins training facility as a member of the team earlier, and as he said in the video, he is ready to work, "Let's do it!" Miami had a big need for another wide receiver, and the preference has been for OBJ since late March.
OBJ's contract is good for the team. He will earn a base salary of just over $3 million with enough incentives to reach a max of $8.5 million for the 2024 season. This is good for the Dolphins and for Beckham. There is an incentive for him to play well personally, and the Dolphins need him to be at his best to take pressure off Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Fans have been thrilled with the signing so far, but the real work starts now as he learns Mike McDaniel's system and starts working with Tua Tagovailoa. Timing in this offense is key to the team's success, and it isn't easy to learn immediately.
Miami will host a rookie camp soon and, at the end of May, will host OTAs starting May 20. They will run May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, and May 31. It would be interesting if key offensive members could get together outside of the facility to practice. While the OTA dates are voluntary, the Dolphins should expect a full turnout. On June 4, the team will hold a mandatory session that will run through June 6.