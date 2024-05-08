3 ways Odell Beckham Jr. will force Mike McDaniel to change his offensive approach
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could have done many things differently at wide receiver. They opted instead to add Odell Beckham Jr. Now they have to make some changes.
Mike McDaniel will enter his third NFL season as a head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He told the media that he has contemplated giving up play-calling duties, but will retain them for now heading into this season. The arrival of Beckham won't change that decision, but it could and should make McDaniel a better play-caller.
Make no mistake, McDaniel has an arsenal on his offense. One built of experience and speed, McDaniel has more talent now than any other coach has had since Don Shula had Dan Marino. Now, McDaniel has to show his ability to change.
Odell Beckham will be quick to ask Mike McDaniel for the ball
OBJ may not be the best WR in the NFL anymore, if he ever truly was, and he isn't the best WR on the Dolphins roster. However, he is vocal and will quickly tell you he wants the ball. OBJ has shed his "diva" persona and is far more humble than he was in the past. He still has an ego that needs feeding.
OBJ will force McDaniel to draw more plays that get him the ball. In the past, he didn't need to do that specifically with Cedrick Wilson. McDaniel's focus was still on Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, whether in the slot or outside. OBJ will also need to be a focus now, so Dolphins fans should expect to see McDaniel's offense showcase new plays focused on getting the ball to his new receiver.
Mike McDaniel now has more options for Jaylen Waddle
You can't fault McDaniel for using Hill and Waddle as much as he has. His two best WRs were also the only receivers that McDaniel could use on the outside. OBJ is capable of playing on the boundary as a No. 1 or No. 2 should the Dolphins need it.
On the other hand, while Beckham may not be a top wideout at this stage in his career, his ability to play outside as a No. 2 receiver could allow McDaniel to move Waddle around the formations. Waddle can line up in the slot, and McDaniel can run a double shift, moving Waddle from the outside and swapping him with OBJ pre-snap. This creates confusion and potential coverage issues for defenses. Using Waddle inside and a capable WR on the outside gives McDaniel another dimension to his system he didn't have last year or the year before.
Mike McDaniel's offense can now have better tight end options
With Waddle and Hill on the outside, defenses were far less concerned about Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, and Wilson inside. When Miami ran a three-receiver look, defenses were not too concerned about matching coverage against Miami's tight ends. There was no real issue given the talent in the slot. OBJ isn't perfect, but he is better than what Miami has used in the past, and as a result, he will draw more attention from defenses.
Whether OBJ is inside or out, his presence will open opportunities. Coverage will be different, allowing McDaniel to use delayed TE routes or running back wheel routes, which he didn't have the option to do often in the past. The key, of course, will be Tua Tagovailoa and the quick-release offense that McDaniel likes. Getting the ball to OBJ, Waddle, or Hill will still be quick, but McDaniel has to realize that other options exist if he can get Tua to step back and let it develop in front of him.