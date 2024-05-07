Odell Beckham Jr. only has to be better than this former Dolphins receiver
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. is a member of the Dolphins. He is no longer elite and that's fine - he doesn't have to be in Miami.
Many fans groaned when the Miami Dolphins signed OBJ, some spent hours complaining about the move on social media. Many fans were less than thrilled with the diva receiver. Then, the contract terms were revealed, and those opinions changed. Now that the dust has settled, Dolphins fans are listening to the national media narrative and being told what they shouldn't expect from OBJ.
As a Dolphins fan, I can tell you this: don't listen to everything the media wants you to believe. It doesn't matter if it is a Dolphins beat writer or a member of the NFL press corps. There is only one thing Beckham has to do in Miami: he has to be better than Cedrick Wilson Jr.
I am not knocking Wilson - not at all. I think he was overpaid, and that is not a secret. OBJ's contract is filled with incentives, but the max contract is $8.5 million. His base is only $3 million. Wilson did everything Miami asked him to do, but he never quite hit the expectations when the Dolphins added him as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season.
How good can Odell Beckham Jr. be for the Miami Dolphins?
Wilson played in 30 games with the Dolphins, starting three. Considered a slot receiver, Wilson's starts aren't a problem. His production could have, however, been better. Dolphins fans can point to Mike McDaniel's offense as a reason why, but expectations were a lot higher than his stats provided.
- 2022 - 12 receptions, 18 targets, 136 yards and no touchdowns.
- 2023 - 22 receptions, 38 targets, 296 yards and three touchdowns.
We can't look at Beckham's 2022 season, as he missed the entire season after suffering a major injury in the Super Bowl. He returned to the field with the Ravens in 2023.
- 2023 - 35 receptions, 64 targets, 565 yards, and three touchdowns.
This is what the Dolphins need from Beckham. They don't need a 1,000-yard, 100-plus catch receiver. They need a guy who can play in the slot, provide depth on the outside, and force defenders to cover him. Wilson didn't draw a lot of attention. A single corner could cover him without safety help. He could be covered by a third safety if needed. In Miami, Waddle and Hill need to be covered more. That should give OBJ opportunities.
Beckham doesn't have to be perfect, and he can be limited. He is not the same receiver he was when he came into the league in 2014. He isn't the same Pro Bowl WR he was in his first three seasons in the NFL. The newest Miami Dolphins wideout doesn't need to go to the Pro Bowl. He only needs to provide more than Wilson did, and if he stays healthy, he should do that easily.