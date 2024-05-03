Odell Beckham Jr. contract details with the Dolphins makes the move even better
The Dolphins landed OBJ an on affordable deal
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins now have their third wide receiver, adding Odell Beckham Jr. per several reports. The contract makes it better.
According to those same reports, Beckham will receive a one-year deal worth as much as $8.25 million from the Miami Dolphins. The deal is supposedly incentive-laden. Last year, OBJ played on a one-year deal with the Ravens for around $9 million. It may seem like a lot of money for an aging veteran wide receiver who is further away from relevance than he was four years ago, but it is a solid move for the Dolphins.
The deal is worth a base salary of only $3 million. While the incentives have not been released yet, they are likely within the realm of possibly achieving at least some of them. Regardless, the deal, on its flat base, is good for the Dolphins
Media has also reported that Beckham turned down a bigger offer to play with the Dolphins. In Miami, OBJ will likely line up as a slot receiver, but his value to the team is twofold. He will provide the Dolphins with an experienced backup on the outside should there be any issues with Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill. Last year, the Dolphins were without both WRs at times.
Miami hasn't had this good of a group of wideouts for quite a while. While OBJ may not be the Pro Bowl-caliber player he once was, he doesn't need to be with the Dolphins. Defenses will still have to account for him on the field, and that will take resources away from Hill/Waddle coverage.
Miami Dolphins fans are now reacting to the Odell Beckham Jr. addition
Most Dolphins fans have not been thrilled about adding the talented receiver. He has, in the past, been borderline labeled a diva. Last year with the Ravens, he played well. He posted 565 yards and three touchdowns on only 35 catches. In Miami, he could be a lot better.
We will have to wait and see how Beckham does for Miami, but the potential is there for him to make a big-time impact for this offense in 2024.