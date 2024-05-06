Odell Beckham Jr. workout clip has Dolphins fans thinking this veteran WR could return
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. has been a member of the Miami Dolphins for a few days and a new video has fans thinking a former fan favorite might return.
Beckham has already been a popular addition to the Dolphins roster, and he has plenty of people talking. A new video shows OBJ working out and getting ready for his first Miami Dolphins season. Well, could someone else be coming back too?
In the workout clip, Beckham is working out with former Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and that is causing some buzz. It should be noted that the two are working out together at the University of Miami. With Landry being in town, might this mean that he's hoping the front office gives him a call?
Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry working out together in Miami has people talking
While it would be nice for people to dust off their old No. 14 jersey in the hopes that Landry might return, the Dolphins are in a good position with their WR unit, and Landry won't bring much to the squad. There was a time when fans would have been all over a return, though.
The truth is, Beckham and Landry are best friends. They have continued their friendship, which started before their college careers. They played together for a short period in Cleveland and they workout together in the offseason. The fact Landry is in the video shouldn't be a surprise. The surprise would be if he actually did rejoin the Dolphins. Something he said he would never do.
Of course, that was a long time ago, and it was with Adam Gase as the head coach. The two did not see eye-to-eye on many things, and that led to his trade out of Miami - something Chris Grier likely played a role in. Miami traded the WR in 2017. Grier became the GM in 2016.
While it would be an interesting addition, the Dolphins have a big enough battle in the unit with Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, and Erik Ezukanma trying to fend off two rookie prospects that Miami drafted in April.