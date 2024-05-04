4 free agents the Dolphins can still target after signing Odell Beckham Jr.
More big moves are needed from GM Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier still have work to do with the roster. They have added draft picks and undrafted free agents. Now, they need to hit the streets for veterans.
With the draft over and mini-camps ready to start ramping up soon, the Miami Dolphins should start "kicking the tires" on several free agents. We have discussed the potential interest of adding Dalton Risner to help with the guard depth, and now Odell Beckham Jr. has signed a one-year deal.
Other options would help the Dolphins in 2024. So, which available playmakers should Miami and the front office target? We've got five guys in mind:
4. WR Zay Jones
Zay Jones has played eight years in the NFL after being drafted in 2017 by the Buffalo Bills. The former second-round pick spent two seasons with the Bills before splitting his 2019 season with Buffalo and the Raiders. After 2.5 seasons with the Raiders, he spent the last two with the Jaguars.
Jones isn't going to break any records, and his best days are probably behind him, but he could find new life with the Dolphins and take over the slot receiver role while providing outside depth for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While Jones only posted 325 yards in nine games last year, he had 823 receptions the year before in 16 games.
Miami should be appealing to him if the Dolphins call. They are a short drive down I-95 and he would be joining a team that many believe will compete for the division and are ready to make a playoff run in 2024.