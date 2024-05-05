Here's why the Odell Beckham Jr. signing is a great move for the Miami Dolphins
OBJ will suit up for the Dolphins in 2024.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins are not wasting any time improving their roster after the NFL Draft. The Dolphins went out and signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal, which is something fans are still hyped up about.
This really shouldn't be much of a surprise for anyone who has been keeping up with the Dolphins and their quest to get a competent No. 3 receiver. We knew weeks ago that the team offered Beckham a contract and that he was basically mulling it over. Now, it's done.
Odell Beckham Jr. can make a big-time impact for the Dolphins offense
Many of us didn't love the idea of Beckham coming to Miami. The main reason was that we thought he was going to cost a lot. However, his contract is only for $3 million with a potential of an extra $5 million being added on top if incentives are reached. This is the biggest reason why I'm all for this signing.
The Dolphins get that Xavien Howard money after June 1, so they still can go out and add a veteran guard, safety, or edge-rusher. Those positions are the top ones that need to be upgraded and the expectation is that Chris Grier will make something happen.
As for Beckham and his impact on the Dolphins, he should complement Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle well. Beckham was a solid piece to what the Baltimore Ravens got accomplished last year and we saw firsthand what he did against the Dolphins late in the campaign. Beckham still has something left in the tank and with Hill and Waddle ahead of him, it's not like he's going to be asked to do much of the heavy lifting.
It's also smart this deal is getting done now, meaning Odell can start learning the playbook and nuances of the offense. Assuming that Mike McDaniel will actually throw the ball to the No. 3 receiver instead of having them get a good look at Hill and Waddle make all the catches, this offense should be better than last year, especially if Beckham can contribute with 500-600 yards on the season - that's all Miami really needs out of him.
Which receivers come behind Beckham on the depth chart will be a mystery heading into training camp. There's Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, who is coming off a neck injury, Malik Washington and Tajh Washington. There's great depth at WR. Overall, landing Beckham is a very solid move, especially at that price.