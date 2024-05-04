Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrival likely means the departure of this Dolphins WR
With the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr., the Dolphins WR unit is about to change
By Brian Miller
The news broke that the Miami Dolphins have signed Odell Beckham Jr. and that means the Dolphins roster will also see a reduction.
The Miami Dolphins will have a new trio of starters in 2024. Beckham, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle will be out in front, but the team typically only keeps six receivers to start the season. Miami added two other prospects in the NFL Draft. The WRs room is suddenly full, and that means tough cuts will be coming before Week 1 gets here.
With OBJ now under contract, the future of veteran WR River Cracraft will be in question. Miami is likely to keep Braxton Berrios as the fourth wideout. At least one of the two rookies, Malik Washington or Tahj Washington, will make the final 53, leaving only one position spot left for Mike McDaniel.
Could the Odell Beckham Jr. signing be bad news for wideout Erik Ezukanma?
The battle for that final spot will come down to Cracraft or Erik Ezukanma. Ezukanma held a lot of potential when he was drafted by the Dolphins but in his two years, he hasn't done much to impress anyone outside of training camp. Cracraft has shown he is reliable, but he is a situational player in the Dolphins offense.
It is hard to predict which way the Dolphins will go now that the WR unit is one spot smaller after the Beckham addition. My money would be on Cracraft sticking around. Ezukanma simply isn't reliable right now, but another great camp will most certainly change that.
With two rookies coming into the picture, the Dolphins' wide receiver room is going to be a lot of fun to watch. From the opening of mini camps and OTAs, the battle for that final spot, maybe two, will be intriguing for fans to keep an eye on.