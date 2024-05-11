Jaylen Wright quote on taking Xavien Howard's number shows ultimate respect
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins handed out all of the new jersey numbers to rookies at minicamp, with one in particular idrawing some raised eyebrows. Jaylen Wright's new jersey has a lot of people talking and for good reason.
Wright will wear No. 25, which was previously worn by standout cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard was released by the Dolphins back in March to save cap money. Howard told the media that any return to the Dolphins would not happen. "That ship has sailed," he said. Giving out his number is a good sign that no reunion will be on the way this offseason.
As for Wright, the young running back was asked about his new number and the guy who wore it before him. As Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported, Wright said, "Twenty-five, I feel like I look good in. And I'm gonna make it look good." Wright clearly has high personal expectations for himself in the NFL, but he still has a lot to prove.
Jaylen Wright has a ton of respect for former Miami Dolphins great Xavien Howard
"He's somebody. He's a guy, I mean, a dude. He's been very good in the NFL. A big-name guy. I'm just excited, you know, to wear the number that he repped for a long time and to make a lot of big plays in."- Jaylen Wright via Joe Schad
It sounds like Wright is already trying to do the media dance by not saying too much. Wright will add more speed to an offense that is loaded with it. He should quickly make his way up the depth chart during training camp in July.
While it is unlikely he takes snaps away from De'Von Achane, it will be a great competition between himself and Jeff Wilson Jr. this summer. Head coach Mike McDaniel is quite high on Wright's game and soon enough, we'll see what he's made of in the regular season - and he'll be hoping to live up to the No. 25 hype.