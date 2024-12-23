2025 Dolphins Mock Draft: Miami fills glaring needs in post-Week 16 mock

The Miami Dolphins continue to keep their postseason hopes alive, and in doing so, they have dropped a couple of spots in the NFL Draft order.



With the postseason still possible, no one in Miami is looking at their draft pick slots just yet.

Miami entered Week 16, holding the 11th pick, but as the week wrapped up, they dropped to the 12th position. Had they lost on Sunday, they would have been eliminated but would have remained in the 11th spot.

Miami will enter the offseason with several needs including defensive tackle, safety, linebacker, and offensive line. In this latest mock draft, they land important pieces.

2025 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft: Post-Week 16 Version

First-Round Pick (12th Overall)



Malaki Starks - S (Georgia)



The Dolphins shouldn't re-sign Jevon Holland or Jordan Poyer this upcoming offseason, and if they do let them go they have to address one of the vacancies through free agency. They should also consider taking a top prospect, and Starks is the best in this year's class.

Starks has great vision and is a hard-hitting safety. He has pro instincts and should make an immediate impact as a rookie. Starks is a home run pick for Miami.

Second-Round Pick (48th Overall)



Harold Perkins, Jr. - LB (LSU)



Perkins isn't going to be a great pass-rushing linebacker, but the Dolphins need someone in this position who can tackle and cover, and Perkins can do both of those well. Perkins has great speed for his position and is quick to the ball.

Miami needs linebackers with instinctive play, and this is where Perkins excels. Miami could lose several linebackers in the offseason, so getting another physically explosive player to line up with Jordyn Brooks is important.

Third-Round Pick No. 1 (98th Overall)



Grey Zabel - OT (North Dakota State)



Zabel is the kind of offensive lineman the Dolphins should covet. He can play four of the five positions giving the Dolphins versatility.

While he may struggle in the NFL as a tackle, he can provide depth, but moving him inside to play guard makes a lot of sense, and he will be able to compete for a starting job from the start.

Third-Round Pick No. 2 (99th Overall)



Oronde Gadsden II - TE - Syracuse



The Dolphins need to get better at the TE position. Durham Smythe and Julian Hill need to be upgraded and may not be back, but the Dolphins found out this year that having better depth is important.

Using a third-round comp pick on a TE may be a lot higher than the Dolphins should take, but Gadsden is a guy who can fill that need, and it doesn't hurt to have the pedigree. His father was a Dolphins WR, after all.

