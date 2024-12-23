Updated NFL playoff picture after Dolphins save season vs. 49ers

It wasn't always pretty, and it was a lot closer than it needed to be, but the Miami Dolphins have managed to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Following the Ravens' victory over the Steelers on Saturday, the Dolphins' path to the postseason shortened. Miami still has to win its remaining two games against the Browns and Jets. That is a must. One more loss, and the Dolphins are out.

Miami still needs to get help. Denver has to lose both of its final games against Cincinnati and Kansas City. The Bengals beat the Browns in Week 16 and have the team to beat Denver, but the bigger of the two remaining games will come in Week 18 when they play the Chiefs. The Chiefs could have the No. 1 seed locked up, and if they do, they may sit starters, and that could bode well for the Broncos.

Through all of this, however, the Dolphins still need the Colts to lose one game. They play the Giants and the Jaguars in the last two weeks and beat the Titans handily in Week 16.

Dolphins keep their season alive with late win over 49ers in Week 16

Here is the updated AFC playoff picture after the Dolphins' win:

Playoff Seed Team Record No. 1 Chiefs 14-1 (Clinched) No. 2 Bills 11-3 (Clinched) No. 3 Steelers 10-5 (Clinched) No. 4 Texans 9-6 (Clinched) No. 5 Ravens 10-5 (Clinched) No. 6 Chargers 9-6 No. 7 Broncos 9-6

In the hunt

The Dolphins closed the gap to the playoff positions and still have hope entering the final two games of the regular season.

Seed Team Record No. 8 Colts 7-8 No. 9 Dolphins 7-8 No. 10 Bengals 7-8

A final opportunity for the Dolphins will come through Los Angeles. The Chargers could give the Dolphins a playoff spot if they lose both of their final games and the Colts lose at least one of theirs.

The Dolphins still remain a long shot. Entering the week with just a 6% chance of making the playoffs, the Dolphins improved to just 12% after their win on Sunday.

The reality is the scenarios are quite simple. Either the Broncos or Chargers must lose both of their final games, and the Colts have to lose at least one of their final two.

The Dolphins are still alive.

