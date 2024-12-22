Tua Tagovailoa gives Dolphins fans something to smile about with 100th career TD pass

The Miami Dolphins are doing their best to keep their playoff chances alive, and in the process, Tua Tagovailoa has given fans a reason to smile.

The Dolphins quarterback reached an impressive milestone that only three other quarterbacks in the history of the team have reached. He threw for his 100th touchdown. The pass to Tyreek Hill also put the Dolphins ahead at the time.

Tua joined Dan Marino, Bob Griese, and Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks to reach that number.

Player Touchdowns Dan Marino 420 Bob Griese 192 Ryan Tannehill 123 Tua Tagovailoa 100

Tua passed Jay Fiedler on the list a while ago. The Dolphins' former starter only threw for 66 touchdowns during his short time with the team.

Clearly, Tagovailoa has a long way to go before he catches Dan Marino, but he could take over third place on the list next season if the Dolphins' offense can figure out what is wrong and he can stay healthy.

Miami entered the Week 16 match with only a 6% chance of making the playoffs. They will need to beat the 49ers, or they will be eliminated. Miami still needs help, but there are pathways to the playoffs if it can win its final three games.

Tyreek Hill shakes off early drops to deliver Tua Tagovailoa's historic touchdown

Hill had a bad case of drops early, building on his surprisingly inconsistent play this season. He also was blamed for a dropped touchdown pass earlier in the game, but replay showed the ball was tipped just enough to change the trajectory of the pass. It is fitting that Hill, of all the offensive players, caught Tua's 100th. It was only his sixth touchdown of the season.

Miami has the right pieces in place, but the offensive line continues to be a concern, and Mike McDaniel's play-calling is still an issue as well.

No matter what happens in this game or the rest of the season, Tagovailoa cemented his place in Dolphins history in Week 16.

