Updated NFL playoff picture for Dolphins after Chargers win over Broncos on TNF

When the Miami Dolphins lost to the Houston Texans in Week 15, the road to the playoffs became a lot more rocky. On Thursday night, the first domino fell when the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers faced off.

The game was one of the few that would impact the Dolphins directly but there wasn't a clear team to root for. Both teams need to lose games in order for Miami to have a shot at the playoffs. But with Denver losing to Los Angeles on Thursday, that road is a little more clear in terms of what needs to happen, but it isn't good news.

Now, the Dolphins must win all three remaining games on their regular-season schedule. Miami plays the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday, then the Dolphins travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and the New York Jets in Week 18 to wrap up the regular season.



Thursday's game between the Broncos and Chargers definitely affected Miami's chances of making the 2024 playoffs.

Had the Broncos won, the Dolphins could afford to lose on Sunday to the 49ers. That is no longer the case, and Miami will be officially eliminated if they lose. With Los Angeles winning, the Dolphins' only option now is to win all of their final three games.

Denver will earn a playoff spot if they win one of their last two games. They Broncos play at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, and they will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 during the final weekend of the regular season.

If Denver loses both of those games, Miami will still need the Indianapolis Colts to drop one of their final three matchups. The Colts have the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars left on their scheule.

The Bengals will make the playoffs if they win all three of their remaining games, Denver loses both of its final two contests, and Indianapolis and Miami both lose at least one of their final three matchups. Cincinnati would need to beat the Broncos in Week 17, which would put Denver in a must-win situation against the Chiefs in Week 18.

Miami Dolphins can still make playoffs if Los Angeles Chargers falter in final two games

Despite the win by Los Angeles on Thursday, the Dolphins still have a path to the playoffs should Denver win one of their final two games.



The Chargers would have to lose both of their remaining games against the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, and the Colts need to lose at least one of their final three matchups. If both the Chargers and Broncos lose both of their final two games, it won't even matter what Indianapolis does during the remaining three weeks of the regular season.

The final path is through Baltimore, but a lot has to happen before that scenario can play out. The Ravens would need to lose all three of their final games, either the Broncos or Chargers would need to drop both of their remaining contests, and the Colts would need to lose at least once as also.

Dolphins Playoff Route through the Broncos



- Broncos lose two (Bengals and Chiefs) and the Colts lose one (Titans, Giants, Jaguars)

- Broncos lose two and Chargers lose two (Patriots and Raiders)

- Broncos lose two and Ravens lose three (Steelers, Texans, Browns)

Dolphins Playoff Route through the Chargers



- Chargers lose two and Broncos lose two OR Chargers lose two and Ravens lose three OR Chargers lose two and Colts lose one.

Dolphins Playoff Route through the Ravens



- Baltimore must lose all three remaining games and Colts lose one, OR Denver loses two OR Chargers lose two.

There is no Dolphins path to the playoffs through the Colts



- They need to lose one or the Broncos and Chargers both need to lose their final games.

