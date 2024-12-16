Updated NFL Draft order after Dolphins fumble playoff opportunity
The Miami Dolphins failed to capitalize on an opportunity to increase their playoff chances, dropping a winnable game to the Houston Texans by a score of 20 to 12. The Dolphins had chances to make this a closer game but Tua Tagovailoa threw multiple interceptions, halting any momentum the offense was hoping to have.
With the loss, the Dolphins are now 6-8 and their chances of making the postseason are slim. Dolphins fans weren't expecting the team to realistically get there considering how rough the first half of the season went, but it's hard not to get excited whenever your team starts figuring things out.
With the Dolphins basically eliminated, fans can now start looking toward the 2025 NFL Draft and what the team might do with their first-round pick. Where would the 'Fins pick in the draft if the season ended right now?
Dolphins would hold the 11th pick in the draft if the season ended today
If the season ended after Week 15, the Dolphins would hold the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, per Tankathon. The division-rival Patriots and Jets would both be on the clock before Miami, holding the seventh and eighth picks, but it's also worth noting that the Patriots' Week 15 game against the Cardinals is in the late window of games on Sunday, so they could move up or down the draft board.
If the Dolphins aren't going to make the playoffs, the next best thing is for them to get a better draft selection, so some fans might find themselves rooting against the team in their final three games. Miami was in a tight spot when it came to the playoffs and had little room for error, so this loss to Houston was costly and effectively ended any hopes they had of making the postseason.
This has been a disappointing season for Dolphins fans, but hopefully, they can get a heavy-hitter with their first-round pick next year and make a true run for the AFC East title in 2025.