Dolphins draft Tua Tagovailoa's new backup quarterback in 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
By Mike Luciano
The Miami Dolphins' 2024 season should be a wakeup call to Chris Grier and the rest of the front office. While this team is talented enough to hang around the playoff picture, the faults baked into this roster have put a hard cap on how many games this team can win.
One of the top priorities for this team should be getting a backup quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa, as to avoid throwing their season away should he suffer another serious injury. The front seven needs a few more impact players, and the offensive line is still iffy.
Luckily for Miami, many of the positions they need to reinforce in the 2025 NFL Draft are the same ones that are regarded as deeper classes this year. The Dolphins could reinforce their playoff push next year by following this line of thinking in the NFL Draft and replicating this 3-round mock draft.
Miami Dolphins 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Round 1, Pick 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
While teammate Mason Graham will assuredly be selected within the Top 10, Grant himself has become a player worth shouting about. While he may lack Graham's pass rush upside, Grant has a case for the title of best run defender in this class due to his monstrous 340-pound frame.
More than just a space-eater, Grant has a great feel for the game that can help him disengage from blocks and make plays with ease. In one-on-one situations, Grant's raw power makes him incredibly difficult for anyone to block. Grant is a high-floor player who can start right away.
Round 2, Pick 49: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
Beck's stock has fallen quite considerably this season, as he went from the possible No. 1 overall pick to someone who may fall out of the second round. In need of a quality backup due to Tagovailoa's extremely concerning injury history, Beck can make sure Miami is prepared for anything in the future.
Beck has a tremendous arm, and he can rip some impressive throws when protected. His offense is similar to a pro-style one that asks him to make full-field reads. However, he will need to work on playing under pressure and cutting down on turnovers to become an effective backup for Tagovailoa.
Round 3, Pick 98: Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
One of the few good things to come out of a wretched 1-11 season for the Boilermakers, Mbow is an athletic player best suited for a tackle role in an offense like Miami's attack. His best traits are his exceptional footwork and ability to make plays while out in space better than most tackles.
With Terron Armstead not exactly what he was during his prime, getting more depth behind him is critical. Mbow will need to work on getting stronger before he starts in the NFL, but the athleticism is there.
Round 3, Pick 99: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
In continuing with the theme of Miami selecting the second-most popular prospect in a particular team's unit, Lawson is often referred to as an inferior player when compared to teammate Jihaad Campbell. Even with that, Lawson has all the traits that would suggest he is a future pro starter.
Lawson is an old-school linebacker, as he is at his best roaming the field looking to deliver big hits as a run defender. With the speed and athletic ability that suggests he could eventually become a solid coverage player, Lawson should be a Top-100 player on everyone's board.