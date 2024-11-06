Dolphins are back to same quarterback mess from before Tua Tagovailoa's injury
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are back to keeping their fingers crossed that Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy, and they are also back in the market for yet another quarterback.
The Jacksonville Jaguars poached C.J. Beathard off the Dolphins' practice squad on Wednesday, leaving Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson as the only healthy QBs in Miami. Tyler Huntley is on injured reserve. Miami returns to the backup quarterback mess it started the season in.
Beathard, oddly enough, is the only quarterback on the Dolphins' roster this year who didn't have to play a snap. Miami has gone through QBs like water. Tim Boyle was added, started, and released. Thompson started, got hurt, missed time, and was replaced by Huntley, who, in turn, got hurt. Now we are back to the Tua/Thompson show, which, frankly, isn't a good show.
If Dolphins lose Tua Tagovailoa again this season, it won't matter who the backup is
Thompson has been on the Dolphins for three years and still looks lost on the field. He has poor decision-making skills, and his ball control isn't good. His deep throws are lacking, and his accuracy leaves a lot to be desired. In two games this season, he completed 21 of 33 passes for 187 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions, with a 78.7 rating. Miami lost 24-3 to the Seattle Seahawks in his only start.
READ MORE: Why Dolphins fans should still have hope for the 2024 season
Dolphins fans have already seen this play out for four games this season, and they lost all but one of them. The season would be over without Tua, more than it is right now, and no miracle would save it.
Miami will have to find another quarterback, but who it ends up being is anyone's guess. Losing Beathard isn't the end of the world, of course, but it does create an issue that Miami has been dealing with all year, and it puts pressure on Tua to stay healthy and behind center.
The Dolphins might be able to survive a series with Thompson at quarterback if they stick to running the football and don't let him throw, but that's about it.