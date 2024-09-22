Skylar Thompson ranking highlights Dolphins' poor preparation at backup quarterback
By Brian Miller
Skylar Thompson saw his first action in the 2024 season during Thursday Night Football last week. It wasn't great. Now, he is expected to carry the Miami Dolphins through the next four games.
Thompson has started games in the past for the Dolphins, including a nearly perfect playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, but that was a couple of years ago. Based on his play this past preseason and last year's inability to overtake Mike White on the depth chart, he has left many fans unsure if he can win any of the upcoming games.
His position as the starting quarterback now also means he is part of the ever-changing NFL quarterback rankings.
The good news? He can't go anywhere but up.
Dolphins have taken a big risk at the backup quarterback position
Thompson was never going to enter this ranking as anything but last. He is not considered a starting quarterback by any means, and the only quarterback you could maybe point to as being worse than Thompson would be Bo Nix, and that is because he is a rookie struggling in Denver.
What is interesting is that six of the 32 teams are potentially starting backups this week, but none of them are as inexperienced as Thompson, who has made two career starts.
- Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers (163 career starts)
- Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (58)
- Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers (40)
- Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders (39)
- Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers (4)
Quarterbacks like Minshew, Brissett, and Fields were brought in to be caretakers until a better solution was found. In Miami, the "better solution" was a former seventh-round draft pick and a New York Jets cast-off. The next in line is now Tyler Huntley, who might be marginally better but has more growth potential.
Miami will have to ride with a backup quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and Indianapolis Colts. If the Dolphins have any remaining hope for a playoff season, they may need to win every single one of those before they hit a much tougher stretch later in the year.