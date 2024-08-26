Skylar Thompson shouldn't get too comfortable as Dolphins backup quarterback
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn't waste time deciding who their backup quarterback would be, releasing Mike White on Sunday morning. Skylar Thompson may be the backup for now, but there is no guarantee that he will remain in that spot.
Because of new NFL rules, teams have less reason to keep three quarterbacks. The practice squad quarterback can dress on Sundays without taking up a spot on the active roster. They can only play in the event of an emergency.
Let's not pretend that Thompson looked great this preseason because he didn't. He didn't look great in training camp either, but as Mike McDaniel said, it was a "neck and neck" situation, and Thompson had a tad longer neck.
Thompson didn't earn the Miami Dolphins backup job. He was just better than White.
Dolphins could still find a better backup quarterback option than Skylar Thompson
What Thompson has going for him is that he knows the system, and that will keep him around to start the season. But there is no guarantee that White will re-sign to the Dolphins' practice squad. At some point, the Dolphins will add another quarterback to the roster or the practice squad, which could be a problem if Thompson is needed. A bad game or a couple of bad series could be enough to send him to waivers.
This week will be an interesting one. As White is a vested veteran, he is free to sign with any team and doesn't have to clear waivers. The Dolphins may have a handshake agreement with him, but he won't turn down the opportunity to play elsewhere if given a chance.
Miami has until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to get its roster down to 53, and plenty of other quarterbacks will be available to add to the practice squad that might be better than White and Thompson.
It might seem that Thompson has made the roster, but there is still a chance he gets cut or replaced as the Dolphins' backup quarterback.