Miami Dolphins roster cuts tracker: Live updates before cut day
With the preseason over, the Miami Dolphins have to trim their roster to 53 players.
It's a challenging time of year for coaches and players. Roster construction isn't easy, and teams will make mistakes. It's tough for the players on roster bubbles who miss out on the opportunity to make an NFL team. That's the business of the NFL.
Roster construction won't end when the Dolphins name their 53-man roster. They will continue to make changes via the waiver wire throughout the season.
In previous years, teams had to gradually reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players throughout the preseason. Now, it all happens at once. Be sure not to miss any of the Dolphins' roster moves by bookmarking this page. Miami has until Tuesday, August 27, to get its roster down to 53 players, and we will have every move covered right here.
Miami Dolphins 2024 roster cut tracker
Date
Player
Position
August 25
Jody Fortson
TE
August 25
Mike White
QB
Updated: August 25
Dolphins release TE Jody Fortson
As Phin Phanatic's Brian Miller predicted, veteran tight end Jody Fortson surprisingly won't make the Dolphins' roster. The three-time Super Bowl champion was expected to make a difference for Miami this season, but he didn't make enough of an impact over the summer. The question now? Has undrafted rookie Hayden Rucci done enough to make the 53? Time will tell.
Dolphins release QB Mike White
The Dolphins have made their decision at backup quarterback. It felt like Mike White was behind the eight ball after a disappointing performance in the final preseason game, especially with Skylar Thompson making an impact. The Dolphins have chosen Thompson to back up Tua Tagovailoa this season, with White moving on. Did Miami make the right move?
Be sure to bookmark this page as the Dolphins continue to make roster cuts before Tuesday's deadline.