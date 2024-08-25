Dolphins undrafted rookie may have booted former Chiefs veteran off the roster
By Brian Miller
In 2023, the Miami Dolphins entered the season with two tight ends. They may need to carry four this year or risk losing a potential star. Finally getting playing time, undrafted rookie Hayden Rucci blew away former Kansas City Chief veteran Jordy Fortson.
Dolphins fans had high expectations for Fortson, who has a lot of potential and was buried on the Chiefs' roster, specifically behind Travis Kelce. Fortson entered the offseason as an upgrade for Miami at the position but never truly shined in camp and during the preseason games.
He looked lackluster in the preseason finale, while Rucci shined.
Undrafted rookie Hayden Rucci has a strong case to make Dolphins roster
Yes, it was against backups, but both players played against the same level of talent. While Fortson was getting flagged and dropping passes, Rucci scored a touchdown and was adding yards. He finished the night with five receptions for 44 yards on six targets. Fortson caught one of his two targets.
Rucci looked good on Friday. He was able to hold blocks and slide into routes. Dolphins fans were thrilled when Fortson was signed, and they expected him to thrive, but that hasn't been the case. It's hard to gauge a player on a few samples, especially when the overall involvement is limited, as is the case with Fortson. He caught one pass in Week 1 of the preseason for 12 yards but was only targeted once. Tanner Conner was the main beneficiary in that game, catching three passes for 70 yards before going down hurt.
Fortson took a seat in the second preseason game, and Rucci made his first receptions for the exhibition season. He caught two passes on two targets for 13 yards. This is a tight competition, but Rucci may have won the "eyeball test."
One preseason game won't be the deciding factor of whether or not someone makes the Dolphins roster, but in a close competition, a good game definitely helps.
There are many reasons why the Dolphins may have settled on giving Fortson limited reps, and for that matter, Rucci. However, every player on the roster bubble needed to step up on Friday night.
Rucci did, and Fortson did not.