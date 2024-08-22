Dolphins 53-man roster projections with cutdown day nearing
By Brian Miller
The NFL will play out the third and final weekend of preseason football, and then teams will begin to trim their rosters as they prepare for the start of the 2024 season. The Miami Dolphins will have to make hard decisions at several key positions.
The Dolphins made several big changes on both sides of the ball, from replacing Christian Wilkins to adding Odell Beckham Jr. These changes, good or bad, will impact the Dolphins' decisions when they begin to trim the team.
Training camp tends to carry more weight with roster decisons but preseason games give position coaches and general managers tape to separate players when all things may be closer to equal.
How a player plays against other teams also carries importance to the coaches. This year's final 53 will not be easy for the coaching staff.
Quarterbacks (2)
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Mike White
The Dolphins will try to slide Skylar Thompson to the practice squad to serve as the team's emergency third quarterback. Neither White nor Thompson has shown much throughout camp, and that means White takes the spot given he has a tad more experience.
Running backs (5)
- Raheem Mostert
- Jaylen Wright
- De'Von Achane
- Jeff Wilson
- Alec Ingold
It is unclear what injury Chris Brooks suffered. He is reportedly in the concussion protocol. If that is the case, he may take the spot held by Wilson. This is clearly a two-man race for that final spot on the roster. The Dolphins may try to trade Wilson before releasing him, but given the relationship with Mike McDaniel, he may get released to choose his own destination.
Wide receivers (6)
- Tyreek Hill
- Jaylen Waddle
- Erik Ezukanma
- Malik Washington
- Braxton Berrios
- Odell Beckham Jr.
River Cracraft will be the interesting part of this unit. If he is not placed on injured reserve, he will make the final 53 and would become the seventh wide receiver on the unit.
Miami has two primary fringe players to keep an eye on: Anthony Schwartz and Braylon Sanders. Schwartz has taken practice reps in the return game, but Sanders seems to have better hands.
It would be surprising if the Dolphins added a veteran free agent prior to roster cuts, but after Week 1, veteran contracts are not guaranteed if they are not on the roster. If Miami makes a move, it will happen after opening weekend.
Tight ends (4)
- Durham Smythe
- Jonnu Smith
- Julian Hill
- Jody Fortson
The 2023 season saw the Dolphins carry only two tight ends into the season. They won't do that this year with Smythe, Smith, Hill, and Fortson. Hayden Rucci and Tanner Conner are both players the Dolphins like and are potential practice squad additions.
Offensive line (8)
- Terron Armstead
- Austin Jackson
- Patrick Paul
- Aaron Brewer
- Kendall Lamm
- Jack Driscoll
- Robert Jones
- Liam Eichenberg
The Dolphins don't have a great offensive line, and the youth on the roster is clearly seen. Miami can't afford to keep a bunch of undrafted rookies or players with only a couple of years of experience. This won't help guys like Lester Cotton, who is a fringe player. I have him off the initial 53.
Miami's starting group is set on the boundary, and if Brewer stays healthy, he too will anchor the center position. There are still questions at guard but they will likely start with Eichenberg and Jones.
Defensive line (5)
- Calais Campbell
- Zach Sieler
- Benito Jones
- Neville Gallimore
- Isaiah Mack
This position has deeper talent, and the Dolphins could keep as many as seven. They simply don't have the roster spots available. Fringe players include Da'Shawn Hand, Jonathan Harris, Brandon Pili, and rookie Leonard Payne. Hand and Harris could make the team as the sixth defensive lineman.
Linebackers (9)
- Jordyn Brooks
- Jaelan Phillips
- Mohamed Kamara
- Chop Robinson
- David Long, Jr.
- Emmanuel Ogbah
- Channing Tindall
- Anthony Walker Jr.
- Duke Riley
Bradley Chubb will start the season on the injured list. The Dolphins linebackers are pretty easy to predict otherwise. The question is will they keep eight or nine players on the unit. If they keep eight, Duke Riley may not be on the 53.
Cornerbacks (8)
- Jalen Ramsey
- Kendall Fuller
- Ethan Bonner
- Kader Kohou
- Nik Needham
- Siran Neal
- Cam Smith
- Storm Duck
Jason Maitre may be the one player on this unit that changes the roster. If the Dolphins keep him, they will need to trim from another spot. Duck and Maitre have shown value to the Dolphins, but Miami may not be able to slide them through the waiver wire.
Elijah Campbell should make the roster, but he is on the fringe. If the Dolphins keep both undrafted rookies, Campbell and Needham could compete for the final spot. Both players worked out at safety in training camp. This may decide which player makes the 53.
Safeties (3)
- Jevon Holland
- Jordan Poyer
- Patrick McMorris
Mark Perry could be an option over Marcus Maye should the Dolphins go with four safeties. The Dolphins could look to upgrade the unit via the waiver wire. Poyer could start the season on the injured list if his hand isn't fully healed. He has missed three weeks of practice. If Poyer is out, Maye will likely be in. If the Dolphins go four, Maye should be that fourth.
Special Teams (3)
- Jake Bailey
- Jason Sanders
- Blake Ferguson
All three of the Dolphins specialists entered camp without competition and none was added.