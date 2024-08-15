4 Miami Dolphins players who will likely be gone after the 2024 season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hoping for a Super Bowl run in 2024. The pieces are there for this team to go on a deep postseason run and put an end to the 24-year curse. The season should be memorable for plenty of players.
However, this team will need to make roster changes ahead of the 2025 season, which could mean that these players won't be back on the field next fall. To start us off, a veteran tackle is surely on his way out after '24, right?
Terron Armstead
The writing for Terron Armstead in Miami is on the wall. After contemplating retirement this past season, Armstead decided to run it back at least one more time. This season will be an interesting one. Armstead has a problem staying healthy, and as a result, he misses games and series. The Dolphins finally knew this and drafted his eventual replacement in Patrick Paul.
Paul is an intriguing prospect who still needs to develop, but he will get that chance in 2024 and learn from Armstead. Miami's biggest issue facing their decision in 2025 with Armstead is the salary cap. Armstead, as it stands now, will count $22 million against the cap. Releasing him will carry $18.5 million in dead money with only $3 million in savings.
A post-June 1 designation will reduce Armstead's dead money to $7.8 million and give the Dolphins a $14.3 million cap relief. Miami's cap situation won't be great entering the new 2025 league year. Miami is estimated to be around $40 million over the cap without knowing what the increase will be next year. Saving $14 million could go a long way in getting cap compliant and leave money to spend in free agency. Money and Paul leave Armstead's future in Miami in doubt.