Terron Armstead thinks the Dolphins defense will be 'spooky' under Anthony Weaver
By Brian Miller
Terron Armstead knows a thing or two about good defenses, and he is impressed with what he has seen so far from the Miami Dolphins' new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Weaver has plenty of people excited about Week 1 getting here and rightfully so.
Recently, Armstead spoke with Kay Adams on her "Up and Adams" podcast and discussed what he thinks Miami's new look is going to bring the team. Straight up, Armstead believes opposing offenses should be worried about facing Miami:
Armstead was very clear that he loves how the team is looking right now and he also is a fan of the additions on both sides of the ball. He said that Weaver's defense through minicamp and OTAs was "spooky" and you already know more of the same should be on the way with training camp almost here.
Anthony Weaver has Dolphins fans excited about the Miami defense in 2024
Weaver will have a lot of work to do with his unit. The Dolphins defense will start the year without Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. They have less-than-ideal depth at safety, and they will have a new linebacker group that Weaver hopes to develop into a much more physical unit.
Miami fans will soon get their first look at Weaver's defense when open practices begin on July 28 in the shadow of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Last year, the Dolphins' defense was good, but there were some games where it could have been better.
Former DC Vic Fangio didn't see eye-to-eye with the players, and many tuned him out. This year, the Dolphins are getting a former Ravens coach who believes in discipline and physicality, but who can also relate better to his guys because he was once a player in the NFL. Armstead's health will be a big concern this year, and the Dolphins are so much better when he is in the lineup too.