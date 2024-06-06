Dolphins fans will love why OT Terron Armstead decided to delay his retirement
By Brian Miller
Following the 2023 season, Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead considered retiring, but after sitting down with his family, he realized he wasn't done yet. Obviously, this has turned out to be great news for Mike McDaniel and Co.
Armstead met with the media to answer a few questions and told them after being asked about the retirement plans, why he chose to stay, and what the future might hold. Armstead said he talked with his family and he knew that he belongs in Miami, saying, "This is where I'm supposed to be." He also said that the team is close and "left a lot on the table last year."
Miami needs their Pro Bowl LT to be as healthy as can be. Armstead won't play an entire season, but Miami hasn't been able to keep him healthy for the late-season stretches, and that is something they need to figure out this year.
He also mentioned his future. When asked if this could be his last NFL season, Armstead said he doesn't look at it like that. He said he stays locked on the season ahead and prepares for it. So, who knows, this may not be his final year with the Dolphins either.
Terron Armstead is happy to be back with the Dolphins in 2024
Miami fans should be thrilled that Armstead is back. If for no other reason, his mentorship is something that will benefit the younger players. His future replacement, Patrick Paul, will gain incredible help from Armstead in 2024. Butch Barry has told the media that Paul has been doing well thus far this offseason.
Armstead reworked his contract earlier in the offseason to help the Dolphins cap situation. The Dolphins can only hope Armstead can stay healthy, but 2024 is likely going to be the final year of his time in Miami, whether he retires or not.
The Dolphins may not be able to carry his cap hit moving forward, though. Armstead will count $22 million against the Dolphins' 2025 cap. Releasing him prior to June 1 will come with an $18 million hit with only $3 million in savings.
The Dolphins would use their June 1 option on Armstead as they did with Xavien Howard this year. If they go that route, the team would save $14 million against a $7 million hit. We can cross that bridge when we get there, but for now, Armstead is locked in on having a huge '24 with this team.