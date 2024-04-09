Terrron Armstead believes the Dolphins have enough to win but need to do it
By Brian Miller
Terron Armstead is an incredibly good left tackle and has been around the league for a long time. He knows a good team when he sees it.
The Dolphins, in Armstead's eyes, are a good team. He thinks they have what it takes to win against the better teams but as he stated, they have to "go out and do it."
Armstead spoke with NFL Network this week and talked about his contemplated retirement, something he says he has been looking deep into over the last few years. Like most players at his age, it is an evaluation process.
Part of the reason Armstead came back could be what he sees with this Dolphins roster. They were close last year until they lost their final two games and gave it up to the Bills.
Armstead might be correct in his personal opinion of the Dolphins team. They have a stout roster, on paper, but paper doesn't win championships. Armstead said the Dolphins are worried about the "moving pieces within the division" but instead stated that it is all "in-house" in regards to the team's approach.
"We’re talented enough, we’re skilled enough, we’re tough enough, we just have to do. It’s now time to show improvements, to show we can win those big games and live those big moments. So it doesn’t matter who’s traded, we don’t look at that, we have enough to beat anybody at full strength, and that’s really our mindset, it’s our mentality.- Armstead - Via NFL Network/PFT
“We have that confidence, but we just have to go out and do it.”"
One thing that will most assuredly help, is staying healthy. Armstead is aware that he is no longer a player who will lag out 17 games in a season. He didn't have to discuss it, it is the reason he continues to contemplate his future at the end of every season.
Armstead restructured his contract this off-season instead of retiring. The move saved Miami immediate money on this year's cap but increased his future cap liability.
Miami may have what it takes and Armstead is right, they have to just "go out and do it" but it will help if players like Armstead, major parts of that "on paper" roster, can stay healthy.