Dolphins finish contract adjustment with Terron Armstead saving $10 million
The Miami Dolphins and Terron Armstead have finished adjusting his contract for the 2024 season and beyond.
Armstead, who announced earlier in the week that he will be back in 2024, agreed to a restructured deal, according to Overthecap.com, which brings his cap number down by $10.29 million. Miami will presumably use the cap space to sign more free agents.
Perhaps Miami will go after a top-flight guard to replace Robert Hunt who left in free agency for the Carolina Panthers. Chris Grier and offensive line coach Butch Barry will be scouring the waiver wire and free agency lists to see who is available that fits Miami's zone-blocking scheme.
Miami will see another $18 million in relief after June 1, when the savings from waiving Xavien Howard kicks in.
The big left tackle will earn $10 million in guaranteed salary this season, which gives Miami relief immediately but does nothing in the next two years. Should Armstead play in 2025, they will probably have to restructure again due to the inflated cap number that he will have next season.
His base salary for this season will be at $1,21 million, which trims the cap number on base salary alone by $4.25 million. His signing bonus is prorated at $7.816 million. The deal also contains two voidable years in 2027 and 2028.
Armstead is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and anchors the left side of Miami's offensive line. He only allowed one sack last season but did miss games due to an injury. He has played in 23 of Miami's last 34 games.
The former New Orleans Saints player had a very good season in 2023, despite the nagging injuries. He was also voted to the Pro Bowl team. He protects Tua Tagovailoa very well and has improved with his run blocking allowing Raheem Mostert to score a league-leading 21 touchdowns, He tied for that statistic with San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey.