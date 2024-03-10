Terron Armstead to return under restructured deal; left tackle position solidified
Terron Armstead's current salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 15, new deal expected as soon as tomorrow.
Check off the left tackle box as a position that the Miami Dolphins have filled. Veteran and five-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Terron Armstead, who turns 33 this year, has informed the team that he will be back to play this season, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
FanSided Network reiterated a Miami Herald report back on February 22 that Armstead was leaning toward returning.
More importantly for Miami, he will agree to a restructured deal that will relieve the team of the $20.8 million cap number that he was carrying into the 2024 season. Expect most of his base salary of $13.25 to be converted into a signing bonus that can be prorated over the life of the contract.
Armstead's current contract runs for three more years, but this is the last season that his base salary is totally guaranteed after he is still on the contract on March 15. It appears as though the team and his representatives will huddle up and rework his deal before then so that the cap number does not trigger.
Chris Grier told the South Florida media at the combine that he was going to let Armstead decide on his own whether or not he would return, but that he would inform the team prior to the start of free agency which begins tomorrow. He had previously stated after the loss to Kansas City in the Wild Card playoffs that he was contemplating retirement.
"“Terron and I had a long conversation before he left for the Pro Bowl. He said he wanted to be very fair to us. I completely respect it because I think he’s earned that right. We just said we we’re going to talk before the start of the league year and free agency happened and he was going to let us know with plenty of time where it is, so it doesn’t affect us. We’re preparing either way. You have to. I love Terron and would love to have him back. But listen, he’s done so much in this league and what he battled through last year to play for us, I really respect him and am really appreciating of him saying that he was going to let us know well before free agency so we can plan.""- Chris Grier, Dolphins General Manager
Armstead's return is significant because three of Miami's interior offensive linemen are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday. Miami could lose center Connor Williams and both starting guards, Robert Hunt and Isaiah Wynn. Right tackle Austin Jackson returns as he signed a contract extension last season.
Kendall Lamm, who performed admirably filling in for Armstead last season when big No. 72 was on the shelf with nagging injuries, is also scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and is not expected to return. His leaving makes Armstead's return more important.