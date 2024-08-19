Chris Brooks' injury opens the door for this Dolphins running back
By Brian Miller
On Saturday night, Chris Brooks looked like the player he was prior to being injured in 2023. He looked fast and physical and the Miami Dolphins clearly viewed him as part of the 53-man roster.
Then, he was injured, again.
Brooks was believed to have suffered a shoulder injury, but that is now being reported to be a concussion. What is clear is that his future on the roster, at least for 2024 initially, will be a question mark. Brooks may once again head to IR or the PUP list. Even if he doesn't end up on IR, Brooks may find it difficult to make the final 53.
Chris Brooks' injury opens the door for Jeff Wilson to make Dolphins roster
If Brooks can't recover, Jeff Wilson may be the biggest beneficiary of his injury. You hate to see a player go down, especially a promising one, but when injuries happen, someone else inevitably benefits from it.
Wilson is on the 53-man bubble. He hasn't done much in preseason and is overshadowed by Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Wright. Brooks was believed to be the fourth running back, but the injury now opens the door for Wilson.
"Chris Brooks' injury (which appeared to be a shoulder or collarbone) decreases the chances of him making the initial 53; he was undergoing further testing on Sunday," writes Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
One player to keep an eye on is Salvon Ahmed. He has been the forgotten running back this offseason, but he managed to make the 53 last year. If the Dolphins don't think Wilson is the right fit, Ahmed could make the team. The Dolphins could also look to the free-agent wire for help after final cuts.
Brooks has impressed his coaches and the Dolphins fans, but if he can't stay healthy, there is no reason for him to stay. Hopefully, he will get good news on his medical check and make the roster.