How to watch Dolphins vs. Buccaneers in NFL Preseason Week 3 with & without cable
The Miami Dolphins close out their preseason campaign with a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday evening.
Mike McDaniel's team won its opening two exhibition contests, but there is still plenty on the line entering this week's game. Many positional battles continue into the final preseason game, including backup quarterback. It's the last chance to make an impact, and many players desperately need a strong performance.
Miami's dreams of the perfect season remain alive after winning its opening two preseason games. Here's how you can watch the preseason finale against Tampa Bay.
How to watch Dolphins vs. Buccaneers on TV
There will be no national TV broadcast of the Dolphins' preseason finale against the Buccaneers, but in-market fans can watch on these stations, per 506 Sports:
- WFOR (CBS/4 - Miami)
- WPTV (NBC/5 - West Palm Beach)
- WINK (CBS/11 - Fort Myers)
- KHON (CW/2.2 - Honolulu)
How to stream Dolphins vs. Buccaneers
There are various streaming options for the game. Out-of-market fans can watch a live stream of every preseason game with an NFL+ subscription, starting from $6.99 a month.
You can also watch a live stream of the game with a subscription to Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.
International fans can watch preseason games for free on NFL Game Pass International on DAZN.
Dolphins vs. Buccaneers game details
- Location: Raymond James Stadium
- Date: Friday, August 23
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Having played their opening two preseason games at home, the Dolphins travel to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for their final exhibition contest. It has yet to be determined whether the starters from each team will play, and for how long, but the focus of this game is the backups competing for the final roster spots.
It's the last opportunity for players on the roster bubble to make an impact, with roster cutdown day less than a week away.