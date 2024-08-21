Dolphins undrafted free agent is making a serious case to make 53-man roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins seem to find gems in the undrafted pool of rookie corners, and they may have just found another one. Storm Duck is taking Dolphins fans, by, well, a storm.
The undrafted rookie is having an impressive training camp, and on the field, he has shown he deserves to be in the conversation for a final 53-man roster spot. The Dolphins may have no choice because he is showing other teams he can play at the NFL level.
Duck went undrafted last April. The University of Louisville corner was impressive but there were questions about his college career that kept him out of the draft. Many believed that he would be taken as high as round five or six, but that wasn't the case.
Storm Duck is making a big impression on his Dolphins coaches
Duck has been in position to make plays during the preseason and that is a carry-over from his practice sessions that have been reported as being good. The Dolphins are loaded at several positions, but corner is one where there is wiggle room. Miami likes undrafted corners. Nik Needham and Kader Kohou have both made impacts on the field, and Duck is hoping he becomes the next one.
Duck started his college career at the University of North Carolina, where he played for the Tar Heels before transferring to Louisville. Despite a solid career at UNC, his lone season at Louisville wasn't radar-shattering. He told the media he had offers from many NFL teams after the draft, but the Dolphins had a history of developing UDFA players. That was enough to convince him to join the Dolphins—the $171,000 guaranteed also helped.
If his play continues through camp and again in the final preseason game against the Buccaneers, he will make the 53-man roster.