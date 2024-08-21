3 Dolphins playing themselves out of a job in 2024 preseason
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier will wrap up their final roster reviews after the Miami Dolphins' final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some players haven't been as impressive as they needed to be.
The Dolphins roster is a bit tricky. They are deep in some spots and not so much in others, but what really sticks out is the number of shorter contracts that make up a big portion of the roster.
That makes it hard to predict players that may be on the way out, but at the same time, when a player isn't having a great camp or preseason, it makes it much easier to identify.
3 Dolphins players under pressure entering final week of the preseason
Elijah Campbell
The Dolphins' secondary is full of unknowns, but Campbell is known for the coaches. Anthony Weaver is doing his best to transform this defense, but Campbell, who has looked good, may need to look better. His problem isn't that he is bad; it's that he isn't standing out more.
His competition for the roster is deep, and the Dolphins won't keep all of them. Players like Storm Duck and Jason Maitre are making the most out of their opportunities. They are shining. Neither player will clear waivers if released.
Siran Neal, the veteran special teams ace, is doing well. Is he a lock for the roster? No, but Campbell needs to prove he has more value. There may only be one or two spots open in the secondary. Campbell has to do more, or the Dolphins will keep yet another undrafted rookie to replace him. So far, his camp has been decent, but that may not be enough.
Jeff Wilson Jr.
Wilson didn't play against the Commanders due to a nose injury. The Dolphins ran with three on the night, and the guy who was supposed to handle the load, Chris Brooks, got injured and missed a big portion of the game. Wilson would have seen a lot of playing time if he were healthy. On Monday, the Dolphins released Salvon Ahmed, who was a long shot to make the final roster. Now, Wilson has one fewer competitor.
Rooting for Wilson is easy. He is a blue-collar running back with a great attitude. He is the kind of player you want to succeed. He may get a chance to make the roster if Brooks can't get back on the field, if for no other reason than to add depth. Wilson needs to get on the field against the Buccaneers and give Mike McDaniel a reason to pound his fist on the table to keep him.
Ryan Hayes
The Dolphins are far from being "stacked" along the offensive line, but former draft pick Ryan Hayes is not making the impression some expected. Drafted in the seventh round in 2023, Hayes should have had plenty of time to get up to NFL speed.
He is buried on the depth chart and isn't likely going to pull himself out of that hole in a week. Hayes has the benefit of being a draft pick, and the Dolphins know they can release him without worry of being poached. He is a candidate for the practice squad, and another season of learning could be what he needs to make a larger impact in 2025.
For now, there just isn't enough roster space despite the lack of depth across the line.