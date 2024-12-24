4 teams the Dolphins gave early Christmas gifts to this season

The Miami Dolphins' 2024 season isn't over yet, but they were awfully giving throughout the year.

The Dolphins entered Week 16 with six wins and now find themselves one win from .500 and two from having a winning record this year. It's an amazing feat, considering they started 2-6. Most of those losses can be attributed directly to Tua Tagovailoa missing four games.

Despite the quarterback's absence, the Dolphins have given away games they shouldn't have lost, and now, as they cling to faint optimism of a postseason berth, reflecting back on the season shows just how much they gave away.

Losing to Colts continues to sting and could cost Dolphins a playoff berth

Had the Dolphins not gifted a victory to the Colts in Week 6, a lot of things would look different right now. Miami would not be in need of a Colts loss to get into the playoffs, and they would likely be holding onto the eighth seed only one game out of the postseason.

They would've only required the Broncos or Chargers to drop one game. Instead, they need one of them to lose out and the Colts to lose another game. They say there are no must-win games early in the year, but those games still come back to haunt you.

The Titans are not a very good team, but they know how to beat Miami

Last season, the Dolphins faced the Titans in a Monday night matchup, and they came back in the fourth quarter to steal the game and ruin the Dolphins' chances at taking the AFC East.

This year, they faced them again on Monday Night Football and showed the rest of the NFL that the Dolphins' offense isn't all that. The Titans loss came two weeks before Miami lost to the Colts. They gave them 31 points, the second-most points the Titans scored all season. Merry Christmas!

Losing a game hurts, but turning the ball over four times doesn't help

Needing a win against the Texans, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead gift-wrapped a perfect present for the Texans' defense. Tua fumbled and lost one ball to end a possession and then threw three interceptions for a four-turnover game. The only thing more surprising is the fact Miami is still alive in the playoff race.

Nothing says Merry Christmas more than a gift you hate to give

In 2023, the Dolphins had the AFC East on lock but couldn't close out the year. Entering the 2024 season, they were expected to put a lot of pressure on the Bills.

Instead, they neatly wrapped another AFC East title for their northern rivals. The Bills strolled through the 2024 season without having to look over their shoulders. They were able to clinch the East earlier than any other team in 15 years.

