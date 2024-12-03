Bills did something in Week 13 no AFC East has done in 15 years
By Brian Miller
While the Miami Dolphins were still licking their wounds and convincing themselves they can still make the playoffs after their Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills waltzed through a snowstorm like it didn't exist this past Sunday and won this season's AFC East title.
If the Dolphins ever want to be a great team then they have to be better prepared to play in the elements. Apparently, snow and sub-40 temperatures are not their thing.
Thanks to Miami's bumbling attempt at playing football against a good team on Thanksgiving, two AFC teams clinched a spot in the playoffs in Week 13. The loss and a win by the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday put Kansas City officially in the postseason, and on Sunday night, the Bills became the first NFL team in the 2024 season to secure their division title.
Buffalo winning the division in Week 13 is the earliest a team has done so in 15 seasons. It's hard to believe that this was the team that many predicted would regress after all of their roster changes during the offseason. Instead, they look to be the best team in the AFC and have already beaten the Chiefs this season.
Before the start of the season, both the New York Jets and Dolphins were expected to challenge each other for the AFC East title, but neither team was ever in the race this year.
Buffalo Bills win fifth consecutive AFC East title after Miami Dolphins loss
Buffalo and Kansas City are the only two AFC teams that have clinched a playoff spot so far this season. The rest of the playoff seeding in the AFC currently belongs to the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 3), Houston Texans (No. 4), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5), Baltimore Ravens (No. 6), and Denver Broncos (No. 7).
The Colts currently hold the No. 9 seed in the conference, while the Dolphins dropped one spot to No. 9 in the AFC after Week 13. Heading into Week 13, Miami has a 10 percent chance of making the 2024 postseason.
The Dolphins will play the Jets in Week 14, and then they will take on the s 49ers, Texans, and Browns before wrapping up the season against the Jets again at MetLife Stadium in Week 18. Another loss by Miami and that final weekend won't get here quick enough.