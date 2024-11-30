Dolphins' reason for Thanksgiving failure is painfully obvious
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were dealt a big blow to their playoff hopes on Thursday night, but there is one reason they lost above all others.
Yes, the Dolphins were out-coached on both sides of the ball, and yes, they failed to prove they can beat good football teams, but the question is why. Why can't the Dolphins beat good football teams? The answer is quite simple. Good football teams are physical football teams. The Dolphins are not.
After the game, linebacker Jordyn Brooks even admitted the Dolphins had played "soft" against the Packers.
The Dolphins have only two physically imposing players on their roster: Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler. Campbell has been an outstanding addition this season, while Sieler is having a Pro Bowl year.
Dolphins are a finesse team that wants to be physical
Watching the torture that was Dolphins football, it didn't take long to realize that Miami wouldn't go toe-to-toe with the Packers physically. The Packers brutalized the Dolphins. Tight end Tucker Kraft played as though he was possessed when he had the ball. Not one time was he knocked backward, and he bowled his way over defenders like they were hardly there.
When running back Josh Jacobs had the ball, the Dolphins couldn't bring him down with three players. He kept churning, pushing, and gaining yards, not inches, all the while carrying three Dolphins defenders.
The Dolphins have two great wide receivers, but the Packers have physical ones. Miami couldn't stop them when they had the ball. If they didn't tackle them immediately, the receivers would pick up another 10 yards easily.
Teams typically emulate their coaches. The team is not playing to a high level of intensity on defense. The Dolphins' offense isn't built to be physically imposing. They are built for speed, and when speed is taken away, they have little to offer.
On defense, they should be physical, but they are not. There are far too many arm tackles and too many players take hits rather than giving them. Great teams play physical on at least one side of the ball, but the Dolphins don't on either side.
The Dolphins are not built to be strong and imposing, and until they do, they are not going to win against the teams that consistently make the postseason. The Dolphins are that fringe team that can do just enough to keep you hoping and then just enough to rip out your soul.