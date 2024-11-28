Zach Sieler is putting his name in the mix for first major award in 2024
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins extended Zach Sieler last year, almost every fan thought it was a great move. It also was a clear indication they didn't have hopes of retaining Christian Wilkins.
Dolphins fans knew Sieler was a good player, but I don't think anyone knew just how good. By stepping out of Wilkins' shadow, Sieler is showing that he is not only the emotional leader of the defensive line but the entire defense.
Sieler is giving the NFL reasons to at least mention his name in Pro Bowl voting. He is having a great season and while the addition of Calais Campbell has helped, guys like Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones are playing well next to Sieler as well.
The Dolphins made the right move with Sieler, and that, at times, makes fans wish they had seen the same value in Andrew Van Ginkel. Sieler is a core player. A guy that won't break the bank but will never give you anything less than 100%.
Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler deserves to make the Pro Bowl
Will Sieler get to the Pro Bowl? Probably not, if we are being honest. He will have numbers that would indicate he should get consideration, but the Pro Bowl is nothing more than a name game, and without an actual game anymore, there isn't anything worth talking about.
Sieler would be honored to get All-Pro consideration. Those honors are voted on by the media and tend to be taken a lot more seriously in terms of overall recognition for having a great season.
They rely more on statistical achievements and what a player means to a team rather than who he knows and how many fans voted a million times. That is what Sieler should be hoping for, and he might just deserve it this year if he continues to play as well as he is.