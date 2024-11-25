Mike McDaniel's 'temper tantrum' prevented Dolphins from trading fan-favorite
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans called for the team to blow it up, send some of its players away, and concentrate on limping through the 2024 season.
The Dolphins didn't sell at the NFL trade deadline, but it seems that one fan-favorite veteran may have been closer to leaving Miami than fans would have liked. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Dolphins had a deal in place to trade Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2026 fifth-round pick, but head coach Mike McDaniel put a stop to it.
McDaniel was asked about it after Sunday's win over the New England Patriots.
Mike McDaniel shut down Dolphins' attempt to trade Calais Campbell
McDaniel confirmed that the "offer for compensation for his services" was real, but he talked general manager Chris Grier into not making the deal.
"I may or may not have thrown an adult temper tantrum," said McDaniel. "My job is to speak on behalf of what's the best thing for the 2024 Dolphins, and I'm just fortunate to work in an organization where myself and the GM can just be transparent and work together. And he didn't want to see any temper tantrums."
McDaniel also told Campbell that a trade was close but that he wasn't going to approve it. McDaniel maintained that his team had a better chance of turning around their season with Campbell than worrying about what they could do with future compensation.
The Dolphins have since turned around their season, setting up a huge Thanksgiving Day game against the Packers in Green Bay. If Miami wins, they will remain one spot out of the postseason chase. If they lose, Campbell may internally wish he might have been traded.
The Dolphins need good leadership and the team is looking to Campbell for advice and direction. He is having an incredible season that surprises even him. He is playing youthful football, and he may still have another season or two left in his future.
It's impressive that Campbell has been in the league for 17 years and has played at a high level, and his infectious enthusiasm has spread throughout the team. Now, they have to stay focused. After the game on Sunday, Campbell again told his teammates, "One more, one at a time."