Dolphins must become sellers at trade deadline after heartbreaking loss to Bills
By Brian Miller
With the NFL season clicking along, the Miami Dolphins can stop thinking about 2024 and start planning for the 2025 season. The loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 has all but mathematically ended their season.
The next big date on the NFL calendar is Tuesday's trade deadline. Miami has been hesitant to make any moves up until now, but after dropping to 2-6, it's time they start thinking about folding up shop and selling off what they can.
There is no reason for the Dolphins to make a move that would bring a player or two down to Miami. This is all about selling what they have.
While they should but will not consider trading Tyreek Hill, there are other players that could be moved.
Who could Dolphins consider moving before the NFL trade deadline?
S Javon Holland
Holland was banged up and couldn't play Sunday, but his injury isn't serious. The safety will be a free agent after the season, and given the Dolphins' needs at other positions, they won't sit idly by in free agency, making the loss of Holland in free agency a wash for a compensatory pick.
Holland won't bring the Dolphins more than a fourth- or fifth-round pick this year, but if that is all they can get for him, they should consider taking it. Thus far, there has been no indication that the Dolphins intend to re-sign him, and they may not be able to afford him if they try.
DL Calais Campbell
Campbell is playing out of this world, and his return to the Dolphins has been impressive. The problem is he came to Miami to win a Super Bowl, or at the very least compete for one. Instead, he found a team that killed their season early and now has no chance of making the playoffs.
Miami won't get much for Campbell, but even a mid-to-late-round pick would be something, and it could be beneficial for Campbell, who might be able to chase a ring with another team.
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
Jeff Wilson was again inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills. Surely, a team like the Dallas Cowboys might be interested in adding a running back, right? Wilson has done little the last two seasons, but he did manage to take a roster spot away from Chris Brooks.
Wilson isn't a bad player, but he is too far behind on the depth chart to make an impact. Mike McDaniel may be close to Wilson, but it's time to cut ties and let him go somewhere where he might actually be active and play on game days. The Dolphins don't need him on the roster, and Wilson doesn't need the Dolphins.
DE Emmanuel Ogbah
The Dolphins are so thin along the edge that moving Ogbah would be incredibly surprising, but at the same time, they can fill in from the street for the last nine games and get a late-round pick for a guy they cut in March and re-signed in August. Ogbah is showing he has a lot left in the tank, at least a lot for this year.
Ogbah isn't someone who will be chased, but if he finds his name floated around, there are enough teams that might consider him an option on their defense.
RB Raheem Mostert
With the season all but officially over, the Dolphins' future at running back is not Mostert. The Dolphins must get Jaylen Wright far more involved in the game, and De'Von Achane has shown that he is Miami's featured back.
Miami may not be able to get much for Mostert, but he has a good contract and is a strong runner who can make a difference on a team that needs help at the position in the postseason.