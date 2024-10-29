Dolphins get good and bad news on safety Jevon Holland for Week 9
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins continue to deal with injuries throughout 2024. They've only just got Tua Tagovailoa back, but now, Jevon Holland is likely back on the questionable side of things ahead of the Buffalo Bills game in Week 9.
Holland suffered a knee injury in last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Mike McDaniel cleared up some of the news by saying it "wasn't serious by the measure of surgery or extended time."
The good news is that Holland appears to have avoided a significant injury. However, he could miss this week's game against the Bills, which would be a tough blow to a 2-5 Dolphins team entering must-win territory.
McDaniel said that it is too early to know if Holland will be able to play this week and that he doesn't want to get ahead of himself until he knows more.
Dolphins need Jevon Holland for must-win game vs. Bills in Week 9
The next couple of days will tell us a lot. If Holland can practice without issues, he will have a shot, but it seems that while McDaniel is downplaying the significance of the injury, he is also saying it is bad enough that he could miss time.
Holland broke his hand against the Tennessee Titans but still managed to get back on the field against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. He remains a player the Dolphins could dangle in a trade before next week's deadline. Holland will be a free agent after the season and it is unclear if the Dolphins have any interest in keeping him.
This is another injury in a long list of previous ones for Holland. He has only missed a small amount of time this season, but his latest injury puts his status for Week 9 in jeopardy. Hopefully, he can return in time to play the Bills.
The Dolphins need him.