3 players the Dolphins must include in a fire sale before trade deadline
By Brian Miller
It would be shocking if the Miami Dolphins made any moves before the trade deadline. General manager Chris Grier isn't going to dismantle his team because if Miami keeps losing, maybe Stephen Ross will get rid of him after the season.
The Dolphins are not going to buy players because they have no need to build a roster that is struggling with the easiest of games. No, Miami is more likely to stand pat and let the season play out while Grier convinces Ross that it was all bad luck in 2024.
Still, phones will ring, and if I were one of these three players, I might be the one making the call. There is no reason to keep some players saddled with this mess. The Dolphins need to start thinking about the future.
3 players Dolphins need to trade before the upcoming deadline
Raheem Mostert
Raheem Mostert continues to prove that he can still run the ball, and on Sunday, he scored two touchdowns despite few opportunities to carry the ball. If Grier wanted to truly give the man a chance at a Super Bowl, he would trade him to a team that needs running back help and is in the thick of the playoff chase.
Mostert isn't getting younger, and now that he is over 30, his chances of finding a ring are starting to look as though they won't happen. The Dolphins have gotten what they needed from him, but they ultimately failed him. Let him finish his career chasing more than a draft slot. Miami can afford to let him go. Jaylen Wright needs to be the other back touching the ball.
Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell is the best front defender on the Dolphins' defense, but he said he joined the Dolphins because he wanted to win a Super Bowl. That isn't going to happen this year, so move him to a team that might actually have a chance.
The Dolphins don't need him at this point, and frankly, they need to give their practice squad defensive linemen more opportunities. The rest of this season should be developmental. Campbell can help a contending team, and the Dolphins could add a late-round draft pick.
Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland played well on Sunday, but he is a free agent after the season. Now is the right time to move him and let another team give him a big contract.
Holland is going to get paid well when he hits the market, but Grier can't expect to get a third-round compensatory pick in return when he loses him. His only two options are to trade him and get compensation or overpay him. Miami has too many other needs to address, which will cancel out the loss of Holland in the compensatory pick calculations.
The Dolphins should do him a favor, trade him to a better team, and let him handle his business from there.