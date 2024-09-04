Disrespected Raheem Mostert is still the Dolphins' star running back
By Brian Miller
In 2023, Raheem Mostert took the NFL by storm. He was one of the league leaders in rushing yards and one of the fastest players in the NFL. He broke Miami Dolphins season rushing and scoring records, led the NFL in rushing touchdowns, and tied with Christian McCaffrey in total touchdowns.
However, Mostert is still not given much respect in league media circles.
He is over 30, and his production last season is rare in this modern era of NFL running. Mostert is coming off an incredible season, but De'Von Achane is getting all the attention.
If you play fantasy football, you have seen Achane get selected in the first five or six rounds, if not sooner. Mostert, on the other hand, is available in most leagues in Round 10. That is an incredible steal for the lucky teams that grab him.
The drafting of Jaylen Wright is also seen as an indication of Mostert's reduced workload in 2024 and beyond. The Dolphins are high on their fourth-round draft pick, and he should see considerable work to keep Mostert and Achane rested.
Raheem Mostert will retain featured role in Dolphins offense in 2024
Mostert, however, isn't going anywhere, and savvy fans should know that while Achane and Wright are the future, Mostert is still the present. He has a great rapport with Mike McDaniel, and the head coach implicitly trusts him. The offense sets up well for Mostert, and when the Dolphins need some tough yards on third down or near the goal line, he is likely to get his number called.
Despite his age, Mostert is still fast and in great condition. He doesn't have the same wear and tear on his body that most NFL running backs have at this age because he wasn't featured as a running back most of his early career. Mostert's career started in 2015 when he spent his rookie year with three different teams, including the Dolphins. In his first four NFL seasons, Mostert rushed 42 times total.
His first big season came in 2019 with the San Francisco 49ers, when he ran the ball 137 times. He followed that season with 104 attempts and then two in 2021, playing in only one game. Before joining the Dolphins, Mostert ran the ball a total of 285 times over seven seasons. In his first season with the Dolphins, he ran 181 times, and last year, he finished with 209.
In an NFL that sees most running backs slow down from overuse by year five, Mostert hadn't started to truly play a feature role until later, and that means he is still, by NFL standards for a running back, young.
For the Dolphins, that is fine. They don't need him to be a nationally recognized running back in the same breath as McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley. Mostert is great for the Dolphins roster and should exceed expectations again this year.