Jordan Poyer signing turns into nightmare for Dolphins in brutal loss to Bills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins opted to sign Jordan Poyer over keeping Deshon Elliott during the 2024 offseason. Through nine weeks of football, Poyer was little more than the guy who played next to Jevon Holland. On Sunday, he gave the Buffalo Bills what they needed to beat Miami.
Poyer missed a tackle earlier in the game that led to a Bills touchdown, but on the final drive of the game, Poyer hit the Buffalo receiver Keon Coleman high and in the head. It was a clear violation of league rules and turned a third down incompletion into a first down after an unnecessary roughness penalty. The Dolphins would have forced a punt, and the game would have likely gone to overtime.
Instead, Poyer gave the Bills life and another chance, and they took advantage of it. In the end, Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass nailed the winning attempt from 61 yards out. The kick put the Bills at seven wins and knocked the Dolphins to six losses on the season. The season isn't over but the chances of Miami now making the playoffs is nearly impossible.
Miami Dolphins come up short in Week 9 loss to Buffalo Bills
Miami played their best football of the season, but when it mattered the most, the defense couldn't finish the game and get the ball back into the Dolphins' hands.
The entire second half was a scoring buffet, with back-and-forth scoring on every drive in the fourth quarter. It was a classic Dolphins and Bills game, and it came close to being a miracle win for Miami. In the end, however, it wasn't meant to be.
As for Poyer, he probably did more for his former team than he has for the Dolphins all year. Now, Miami will have to figure out what they are going to do for the rest of the season.
Wins now may not make a difference, as Miami's schedule is still pretty tough. They need to examine their roster and see if there is anyone they can move before next week's trade deadline to help prepare for 2025.