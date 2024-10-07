3 safeties the Dolphins must target after Jevon Holland injury news
By Brian Miller
Unfortunately, Jevon Holland will miss significant time after breaking a bone in his hand during the Miami Dolphins victory over the Patriots. Because Chris Grier felt the need to address the position from the bargain bin during free agency, Miami had to go to the street to find a veteran in Marcus Maye for the position.
The Dolphins had the opportunity to sign Justin Simmons during training camp, but Miami opted to not give him a serious look. That is regrettable and again, shows Miami's problems with their roster. Grier has built Miami's roster filled with players on one-year contracts and that tends to mean those players are average guys at best that are needed to provide depth or in many cases with Miami, start.
Now, they will be looking again for more help on the free agent market because they ignored the quality of depth on the roster, and their season isn't over just yet. So, with Holland injured, who can Grier target?
3. Micah Hyde
Micah Hyde was allowed to leave Buffalo and his age, 33 years old, didn't tempt teams to knock on his door. Hyde is far from the player he used to be, but he is an option with experience. After leaving the Bills in March, Hyde wasn't certain if he wanted to continue playing football.
Sports Illustrated pointed out in May that Hyde had no intention of playing for someone else, saying, "It's the Bills or retire." The Dolphins may not be all that enticing to Hyde, but if he has any desire to get on the field and Miami is willing to convince him with money, maybe he will change his mind and reunite with Jordan Poyer.
2. Tony Jefferson
The Dolphins have already signed Tyler Huntley off the Ravens practice squad and then grabbed defensive end Tyus Bowser off the Seahawks squad. Tony Jefferson could make for a third. The Chargers have moved him back and forth off the PS, but it may not be a bad idea to get him before he is activated again.
Jefferson has played in two games this year, his 10th season in the NFL. He has played for five different NFL teams including the Baltimore Ravens, so he would fit in with what Anthony Weaver is trying to install.
1. Jayron Kearse
Jayron Kearse, 31, hasn't been a great safety the last couple of years, but he could find a place with the Dolphins. His biggest issues were in coverage last season, but if the Dolphins want a player who covers zones and supports the run, he could be an option for Weaver.
Kearse has started 54 games of the 119 he has played in. He has five sacks and five interceptions in his eight seasons in the league.