NFL insider provides the worst possible Jevon Holland injury update
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have won their game in Week 5 over the Patriots, but they suffered another loss to their roster in the process. Jevon Holland may not be back soon after he suffered a worrisome injury against New England.
It was reported after the game that Holland was seen in the locker room with a cast on his hand, but now it has been reported that Holland has suffered a broken bone. How much time he will miss isn't known just yet. The news, originally reported by Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, has been updated by Ian Rapoport.
Dolphins star Jevon Holland suffered a broken bone in his hand vs. New England
The Dolphins simply can't stay healthy and losing a top member of their defense isn't going to help turn their season around. Holland is playing in the final year of his rookie contract too. The Dolphins have yet to show interest in making him a priority for another contract despite making moves at other positions, including giving more money to Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill.
The question is how long will Holland be out for? That will depend on how badly the bone is broken and what kind of surgery will need to be done to repair it. If it is a simple procedure, he might be back this season.
Miami will likely wait and see what the medical prognosis is before making the move to sit Holland out for what would be a minimum of four weeks if a trip to Injured Reserve is required. The Dolphins don't have much depth at the position. Jordan Poyer, who missed the game vs. New England, and Marcus Maye are the only two rostered safeties. Miami also has an undrafted rookie on the practice squad.
It is likely that Chris Grier will go shopping this week. The good news is the Dolphins have a bye in Week 6, so they will get a little time to figure out their plan in replacing Holland on the roster. Still, this latest update is a bit deflating as a whole for the Miami defense.