Jevon Holland may have played his last snap for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins finally got back to winning, but it came in an ugly game against the lowly New England Patriots. It was rough to watch, and now things have gotten a little uglier for this team with some rough news coming in on stud safety Jevon Holland.
According to beat writer Omar Kelly, Holland was seen with a cast on his left hand following the 15-10 win at New England. Not only that, but the word around the locker room is that Holland may need to undergo surgery. This is the last thing this defense needs to be dealing with right now:
Dolphins DB Jevon Holland may need to have surgery on his injured left hand
This is horrible news should he indeed need surgery. It could wipe out his 2024 season, and that puts his future with the Dolphins in jeopardy. Holland is scheduled to be a free agent after the campaign and the Dolphins have shown little inclination to get him a new contract. With the injury now in play, the Dolphins are not likely going to feel a rush to get a contract done in the near future.
Holland could have used this season to leverage more money from the Dolphins, but that may not be the case now. In fact, Holland would more than likely want to hit free agency. The idea of Chris Grier tagging Holland seemed to be a possibility, but if he misses the rest of the season, will Grier have the confidence that Holland is continuing his development? On the open market, Holland is likely to get a lot more money than he would from Miami, even with the hand injury.
For the Dolphins, it is a bad situation. The Miami defense has some of the tougher games ahead of them on the schedule and are thin at safety as it is. Jordan Poyer missed Sunday's game against the Patriots with a shin issue. Miami has Marcus Maye on the 53-man roster currently and undrafted rookie Jordan Colbert on the practice squad. They may need to sign a street free agent and use Elijah Campbell or Nik Needham at the position.