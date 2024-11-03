Jalen Ramsey quiets Dolphins doubters with elite play vs. Bills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are locked in a stubborn battle in New York. Thanks to Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins are holding their own against the heavily favored Bills.
The two AFC East teams were sitting at 3-3 when the Bills drove down the field into the Dolphins red zone. A quick pass from Josh Allen should have been an easy touchdown, but Ramsey was in perfect coverage and stole the bobble for a Dolphins interception. It is the first INT for Miami since Week 11 last season.
The Dolphins need sparks if they are going to beat the Bills on Sunday, and more plays like Ramsey made.
And with this moment, Ramsey silenced his doubters.
Ramsey has received plenty of criticism this season despite quietly having a good season. He hadn't previously come up with a big-time play. Until now. And it could be huge, as it cost the Bills the chance for points.
The Dolphins need to continue this type of play. They are putting up a good early fight and are doing far more dictating of the game than the Bills are. Plays like the one Ramsey made will help keep the Dolphins moving in the right direction.
Miami is playing with nothing to lose at this point, and it is showing. Odell Beckham Jr. has been targeted twice with two catches, but it is the Dolphins' rushing game that is making it work. The Dolphins are finding success on the ground against a good Bills defense.
Dolphins fans have not been shy, showing their lack of faith in the team for today's game. After an early dropped snap by Tua Tagovailoa, fans took to social media to remind him that they were sitting on their couch "eating chips," a reference to the shot he took at his critics earlier this week.
Hopefully, Ramsey can come up with another big-time play.