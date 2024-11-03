Phin Phanatic
FanSided

Dolphins inactives list for Week 9 game against Bills

Too many injuries for such a big game.

By Brian Miller

Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Miami Dolphins are at a critical point in the 2024 season. Lose to the Bills in Buffalo, and the season is, for all intents and purposes, over. Win, and there is still life.

Miami has a big problem, however. They are heading into Buffalo without some much-needed help. The Dolphins will be without Zach Sieler, Jevon Holland, Kader Kohou, and Julian Hill. It isn't ideal, but there is nothing the Dolphins can do about it.

Sieler is still dealing with the orbital injury that kept him off the field last week. Holland has a knee injury that will keep him out of the game. The Dolphins were hopeful that River Cracraft might return this week, but it now appears that next week will be the game to keep an eye on. Miami is taking it slow with Cracraft, who suffered a chest injury in Week 2 of the preseason.

RELATED: 5 things you need to know about Dolphins vs. Bills rematch in Week 9

Along with Cracraft, the other two players listed as questionable were cornerback Storm Duck and fullback Alec Ingold. Duck is officially inactive, but Ingold is available and will play.

Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 9

Player

Position

Injury

Storm Duck

CB

Ankle

Julian Hill

TE

Shoulder

Jevon Holland

S

Hand/Knee

Kader Kohou

CB

Neck

Andrew Meyer

OL

N/A

Zach Sieler

DL

Eye

Jeff Wilson Jr.

WR

N/A

It's not an ideal scenario for the Dolphins in such a big game. They are without key defensive starters Jevon Holland and Zach Sieler, and rookie Storm Duck will also miss this game. They will need to do it the hard way against Buffalo.

Full inactives list for Bills in Week 9

Player

Position

Injury

Christian Benford

CB

Wrist

Amari Cooper

WR

Wrist

Will Clapp

OL

N/A

Mike Edwards

S

N/A

Reggie Gilliam

FB

Hip

Zion Logue

DL

N/A

Nicholas Morrow

LB

N/A

The big surprise is that the Bills are without wide receiver Amari Cooper due to a wrist injury. He practiced all week and was questionable on the injury report.

The Bills enter the game with a three-game lead on the New York Jets and a four-game lead on the Dolphins.

feed

Home/Dolphins News