Dolphins inactives list for Week 9 game against Bills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are at a critical point in the 2024 season. Lose to the Bills in Buffalo, and the season is, for all intents and purposes, over. Win, and there is still life.
Miami has a big problem, however. They are heading into Buffalo without some much-needed help. The Dolphins will be without Zach Sieler, Jevon Holland, Kader Kohou, and Julian Hill. It isn't ideal, but there is nothing the Dolphins can do about it.
Sieler is still dealing with the orbital injury that kept him off the field last week. Holland has a knee injury that will keep him out of the game. The Dolphins were hopeful that River Cracraft might return this week, but it now appears that next week will be the game to keep an eye on. Miami is taking it slow with Cracraft, who suffered a chest injury in Week 2 of the preseason.
Along with Cracraft, the other two players listed as questionable were cornerback Storm Duck and fullback Alec Ingold. Duck is officially inactive, but Ingold is available and will play.
Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 9
Player
Position
Injury
Storm Duck
CB
Ankle
Julian Hill
TE
Shoulder
Jevon Holland
S
Hand/Knee
Kader Kohou
CB
Neck
Andrew Meyer
OL
N/A
Zach Sieler
DL
Eye
Jeff Wilson Jr.
WR
N/A
It's not an ideal scenario for the Dolphins in such a big game. They are without key defensive starters Jevon Holland and Zach Sieler, and rookie Storm Duck will also miss this game. They will need to do it the hard way against Buffalo.
Full inactives list for Bills in Week 9
Player
Position
Injury
Christian Benford
CB
Wrist
Amari Cooper
WR
Wrist
Will Clapp
OL
N/A
Mike Edwards
S
N/A
Reggie Gilliam
FB
Hip
Zion Logue
DL
N/A
Nicholas Morrow
LB
N/A
The big surprise is that the Bills are without wide receiver Amari Cooper due to a wrist injury. He practiced all week and was questionable on the injury report.
The Bills enter the game with a three-game lead on the New York Jets and a four-game lead on the Dolphins.