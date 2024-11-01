Dolphins get awful news ahead of Week 9 game against the Bills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have had more than their share of injuries this year, and just when things looked to be turning around, another wave of injuries has hit the roster.
It couldn't come at a worse time, either, as the Dolphins, who are playing for their 2024 season's life will be facing a Buffalo Bills team that is trucking along with little worry of having anyone take the AFC East from them this year.
A loss to the Bills won't completely eliminate Miami from the postseason picture, but at 2-6, they may as well start looking ahead to next season.
Miami Dolphins expected to be without multiple starters vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 9
This weekend already was not shaping up to be a good time for Dolphins fans, and on Friday, things got worse.
According to NFL Media's Cameron Wolfe on Friday, the Dolphins are expected to be without defensive lineman Zach Sieler, cornerback Kader Kohou, and safety Jevon Holland against Buffalo on Sunday.
It is the worst possible news for a Miami team currently holding on by a thread. Last week, the Dolphins defense couldn't handle Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals late in their game. On Sunday, Miami might not be able to handle the Bills for the entire matchup either.
With the Dolphins defense banged up, more pressure will be on the team's offense to match Buffalo point-for-point. It's a tall order, however, since Miami's offense has been the worst part of the team this year.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did return last week, but Miami head coach Mike McDaniel still has yet to figure out how to make adjustments to his offense that will confuse the opposing defense.
In addition to the news about the injuries to the defensive players, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson revealed on Friday that Dolphins tight end Julian Hill will also be out this weekend with an injury.
Needless to say, the comments below Jackson's post on X about Hill's status ranged from "Oh, thank god!" to "There's half our penalties and turnovers out of the way."
No one is upset about the news, and why should they be? Hill has not had a good year so far and has cost the Dolphins yardage with his poor play.
Miami losing Sieler and Holland are the two biggest blows to the team's defense, but Kohou's absence is also a problem. Cam Smith will likely fill in and he didn't look all that good last week for the Dolphins when he was on the field.
Another second-round reach by Miami general manager Chris Grier is not working out as many had hoped.