Dolphins' defense now has a lot more to worry about in the AFC East
One thing that's always fascinating when it comes to making preseason predictions are those who look at a team's schedule and forecast wins and losses. To each their own, but it's somewhat ridiculous considering the fact that teams change from week to week in the NFL. That's due to injuries and a midseason trading deadline.
Case in point is the Miami Dolphins. They began the season with high hopes as Mike McDaniel looked to lead the team to a third straight playoff appearance. Down goes starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the second half of an ugly Thursday night loss to the Buffalo Bills, and the offense hasn't recovered since. Miami faces the Colts at Indianapolis on Sunday and quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his third straight start.
The 2-3 Dolphins can get back to the .500 mark this week, and Tagovailoa is "eligible" to return in Week 8 when the team hosts the Arizona Cardinals. Of course, the AFC East has a much different look to it since the five-year pro was last on the field.
Welcome to the AFC East, Davante Adams and Amari Cooper
On Tuesday, the New York Jets swung a deal with the Raiders for wide receiver Davante Adams, who is now reunited with Aaron Rodgers. Later that day, the Buffalo Bills completed a trade with the Cleveland Browns and picked up veteran wideout Amari Cooper. The New England Patriots have not swung a deal to date, but their new starting quarterback is rookie Drake Maye.
Back to the Jets and the Bills. The Dolphins sit in second place in the AFC East with an underwhelming 2-3 record. However, they are 1-1 vs. their division foes and still have to play the Jets. They will face the revamped Green and White twice in the final five weeks, starting with a home game in Week 14.
As for Buffalo, the Dolphins travel to Orchard Park in Week 9. The club's shortcomings vs. Sean McDermott's team are well-documented, and the addition of Cooper figures to make quarterback Josh Allen even more formidable.
McDaniel's team still has 12 games to make a move in the standings and win an AFC East title for the first time since 2008. Thanks to general managers Joe Douglas (Jets) and Brandon Beane (Bills), that task got a little tougher the remainder of the season for Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.