Latest Tua Tagovailoa update isn't what Dolphins fans were hoping for
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is eligible to come off injured reserve after the Miami Dolphins' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, head coach Mike McDaniel is not setting a timetable for that return.
The news about Tua returning isn't good or bad, but it is quite confusing. McDaniel told the media today that he will not play this week when the Dolphins face the Colts, but we already knew that. He isn't eligible to return until Week 8 at the earliest. McDaniel's comments, however, make it seem like he won't be back in Week 8, either.
If Tua is not able to play in that game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Dolphins will have some problems, and their season may be over before he returns. The Dolphins barely beat a hapless New England Patriots team in Week 5.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa update only adds further confusion to return
Is there more to what McDaniel is saying, or is he playing a game to throw off his opponent? It could simply be a case of trying to keep the Cardinals from knowing if he will be back or not. That would make sense, but given the status of Tua's injury, it could mean that it is going to keep him out longer.
The fact that McDaniel is certain that Tua will play again in 2024 also brings up questions. Should he bother to play if the Dolphins' season is lost? It would make no sense to play him if he isn't available until the latter part of the year, and the Dolphins are not in a position to turn around their season.
Right now, the window is closing for the Dolphins. They need to beat the Colts and the Cardinals over the next two weeks if they hope to maintain at least a possibility of staying in the playoff chase.
McDaniel did not mention whether or not Tua would begin practicing, which is the first step to getting back on the field.