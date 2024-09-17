What games will Tua Tagovailoa miss after latest injury update?
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa will miss more than one game after suffering a concussion last Thursday night, as the Miami Dolphins have placed him on injured reserve.
The move to put Tua on IR makes sense but also could speak to his recovery window, which may be longer than some might have initially expected. The best-case scenario was not to put him on injured reserve, which would've allowed him to return any time.
The move creates room on the 53-man roster for veteran Tyler Huntley, who the Dolphins are signing off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. Now the question becomes, how many games will Tua actually miss?
The concussion is playing out as most would have expected. It was unlikely that Tua would be able to return to the field in a few weeks. The NFL has a five-stage recovery process before players are permitted to practice. Tua has to clear the first stage.
When is the earliest Tua Tagovailoa can return from injured reserve?
After being placed on injured reserve, Tagovailoa will miss at least four games. He is officially ruled out of these games:
Week
Opponent
Date
3
at Seahawks
Sept. 22
4
Titans
Sept. 30
5
at Patriots
Oct. 6
7
at Colts
Oct. 20
Moving him to IR will allow the Dolphins to prepare with the knowledge that he will not be rushed back anytime soon and also keep him from trying too hard to get back onto the field. It's a smart move despite the difficult decision.
Injured reserve carries at least a four-game minimum, which would put Tua on pace to return after the bye week. Miami will take its break in Week 6, and Tua's potential return could come in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Miami will start Skylar Thompson this week, but beyond this game, the job could be up for grabs with the addition of Huntley. Huntley has starting experience and was named to the Pro Bowl two seasons ago, albeit as a deep alternate.